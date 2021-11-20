Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 78,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ZIX by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in ZIX by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ZIX by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 133,402 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.46. 733,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. ZIX has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $480.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.