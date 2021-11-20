Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Announce $2.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Shares of VSCO traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

