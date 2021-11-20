Brokerages Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of TNK traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $12.06. 350,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,238. The company has a market capitalization of $406.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $16.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

