Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,954,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. 2,595,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,886. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

