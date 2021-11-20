Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.