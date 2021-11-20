Brokerages Expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

