Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $1.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

INBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,421,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

