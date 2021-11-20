Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 180.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 359,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,379. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

