Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.58. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

