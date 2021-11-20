Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $2.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $81.67. 367,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

