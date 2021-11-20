Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce sales of $75.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the lowest is $74.87 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $82.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $304.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.91 million to $305.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300.39 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $300.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth $5,458,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

