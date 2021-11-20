Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post sales of $139.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.93 million to $141.10 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $124.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $559.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $600.11 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $607.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 538,246 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after buying an additional 305,004 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $3,024,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 117,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,206. The company has a market cap of $357.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

