Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

OXLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

OXLC opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,817,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

