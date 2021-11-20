Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.30. MasTec posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

MTZ stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,754. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

