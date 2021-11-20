Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.81. Jabil reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 683,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,103. Jabil has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,185 shares of company stock worth $7,621,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

