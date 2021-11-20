Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.88. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Henry Schein.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
