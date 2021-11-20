Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.88. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

