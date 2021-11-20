Brokerages Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ FWRG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,149. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.