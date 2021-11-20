Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.37 Million

Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post $41.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.11 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $128.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.85 million to $130.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $161.31 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $167.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of research firms have commented on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,842. The company has a market capitalization of $511.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

