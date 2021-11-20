Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. 115,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,185. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

