Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Capri stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.59. 1,883,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,666. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. Capri has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,362,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Capri by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after buying an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after buying an additional 642,898 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

