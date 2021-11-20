Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the October 14th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Acquisition by 293.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition by 91.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSN remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,451. Broadstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

