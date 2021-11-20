Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.46.

BRX stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $356,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

