Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTVCY. Peel Hunt started coverage on Britvic in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on Britvic and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.55.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.