British Land (LON:BLND) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 512.14 ($6.69).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND stock opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.91) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 503.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 511.98. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 10.32 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.08%.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.