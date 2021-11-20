British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 14th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

