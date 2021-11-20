Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $16.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRLT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

BRLT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 257,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,073. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

