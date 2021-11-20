Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $16.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRLT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
BRLT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 257,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,073. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.