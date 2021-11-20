Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,680,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,680,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,718,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 426,997 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

