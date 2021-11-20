Brian Allan Acquires 5,000 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) President Brian Allan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. HyreCar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HyreCar by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HyreCar by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HyreCar by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

