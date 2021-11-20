BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 73.7% in October

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:LND traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.57. 25,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,844. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $283.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.02.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at $185,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

