BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives $14.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
BrainsWay stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
