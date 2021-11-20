BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives $14.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

BrainsWay stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

