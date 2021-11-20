Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Update

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,939. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $146,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

