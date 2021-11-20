Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Update

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 14th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 382,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

