Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Down 18.4% This Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $17.04 million and $152,213.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.78 or 0.07309365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.94 or 0.99916990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.