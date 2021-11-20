Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the October 14th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

BGX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.