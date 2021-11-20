BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 14th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BOE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 75,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,502. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

