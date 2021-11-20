BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Up 91.5% in October

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BGIO opened at $2.61 on Friday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 12.8%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1,009.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $381,000.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

