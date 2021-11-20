BlackHat (BLKC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266,926.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $266,926.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00070026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00072570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00090831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.80 or 0.07352491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,388.61 or 0.99834023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.