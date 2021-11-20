Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

NYSE:BKI opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

