BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Citigroup

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

