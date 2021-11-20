BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

