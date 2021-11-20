Bitzeny Price Reaches $0.0023 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $177,286.96 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.73 or 0.00378309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.