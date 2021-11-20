BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $2,925.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00416232 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 327,632,225 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

