BitMoney Hits Market Cap of $5,666.07 (BIT)

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One BitMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitMoney has a total market cap of $5,666.07 and $274.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitMoney has traded down 80.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitMoney Coin Profile

BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 coins and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 coins. BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMoney’s official website is bitmoney.ws

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitMoney Coin Trading

