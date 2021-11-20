BitCoal Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $25,909.56 and $57.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.00413659 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.