BitBall Price Tops $0.0112 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $6.83 million and $70,898.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,043.19 or 0.99381153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00048860 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.80 or 0.00499569 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.