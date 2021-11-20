Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the October 14th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIRDF. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $8.31 on Friday. Bird Construction has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

