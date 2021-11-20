BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Releases Earnings Results

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,047.13% and a negative net margin of 105.89%.

BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.13. BioHiTech Global has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 33.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

