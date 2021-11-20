BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%.

BHTG stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.13. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHTG. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioHiTech Global by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

