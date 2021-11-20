Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $277.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.91.

BIIB opened at $257.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.00. Biogen has a 1 year low of $238.40 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 74.2% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 152.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after buying an additional 60,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

