Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $277.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.91.
BIIB opened at $257.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.00. Biogen has a 1 year low of $238.40 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 74.2% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 152.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after buying an additional 60,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.