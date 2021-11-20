Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $172.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($31.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $156,090. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

